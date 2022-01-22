Xbox, Seamus Blackley compared the game to masturbation and was almost fired – Nerd4.life

Seamus Blackley, one of the creators of the original Xbox, said he almost got fired for comparing the game at the masturbation during an interview granted in 2001 to promote the launch of the console.

Blackley left Microsoft the following year, in 2002, but apparently his career was about to end prematurely due to an unfortunate phrase: “Gaming is like masturbating: everyone does it but nobody says it. “

“Those words almost got me fired,” Blackley wrote a couple of years ago after Bloomberg reporter Dina Bass recalled him. “I got in a lot of trouble for saying them. (…) Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates got really mad at that.”

The developer explained that that quote was read by the conservative wives of some Microsoft executives, who complained about it and arranged for him to be summoned for what probably turned out to be a pretty good wash.

Clearly Blackley’s intention was to try to counter the taboos that hovered twenty years ago on certain practices, such as gaming and in particular online multiplayer, which Xbox was successfully introducing.