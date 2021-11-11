Xbox Series S 21% discount for Black Friday 2021 on Unieuro – Nerd4.life

The Black Friday 2021 it is not only active on Amazon, but also at other chains. An example is Unieuro which now offers us Xbox Series S at an exceptional price: € 234, or a 21% discount.

Xbox Series S is the “minor” model between the two Microsoft proposals in the next-gen field. Play any Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X game (plus a selection of Xbox 360 games), but only in digital format. This console, in fact, does not have an optical reader: so be careful, you will not be able to use the discs you already own. Furthermore, the console does not promise the same performance as its big sister: in terms of resolution and quality of details this console aims at a slightly lower level than the Xbox Series X.

Nonetheless, Xbox Series S it is a great console, especially when used in conjunction with Game Pass and the price – already usually low – is now really low. If you are looking for a next-gen console and want to spend as little as possible, this is the right choice.

