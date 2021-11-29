Xbox Series S beats PS5 and Series X, winning Black Friday 2021: that’s why – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series S he passed it PS5 and her older sister, Xbox Series X, during the Black Friday 2021 in the USA: a really interesting result for Microsoft’s next-gen economic platform, exactly one year after its launch on the market.

It is clear: seeing Xbox Series S beat PS5 is an event that few imagined could occur, having always considered technical power as an important discriminant in the choice of a new console; yet it happened, and there are three reasons fundamental behind these extraordinary performances.

Xbox Series S and its distinctive black grille

The first and most important reason, of course, is the availability: Xbox Series S is the only one of the next generation platforms that has somehow not had problems related to limited stocks; indeed it has always been widely available in stores, so much so that one wonders how Microsoft managed to produce so many.

The semiconductor crisis, which will continue in 2022, seems in fact to have mysteriously pardoned the small white console, which was therefore able to fully express its commercial potential and indeed even take away the whim of being the protagonist of some interesting promotions.

Xbox Series S placed horizontally

Which brings us to the second reason: the price of Xbox Series S and, in general, the convenience of a machine that you can buy these days for just € 278.99 but which has also recently asserted itself in this sense, with the very interesting bundle with FIFA 22 (here the review) for € 299.99, which practically allowed to have the new edition of Electronic Arts football for free.

The real Microsoft killer application, theXbox Game Pass, which starting from just € 9.99 per month allows you to play all the exclusive first parties from day one at no additional cost, but also a huge amount of third party titles and finally various classics of the first Xbox or Xbox 360 with fanto di FPS Boost and raising the resolution: real free remasters.

The third and last reason, trivially, is that the Xbox Series S is really a ‘great console: a machine that combines the prerogatives of the next-gen with the accessibility of an affordable price, which surprises for its incredible compactness but at the same time for an unexpected power in many cases.

The perfect purchase for the many users who like to try their hand almost exclusively with free-to-play battle royale, but also for those who want to support a PlayStation 5 a second console through which to access the increasingly rich Xbox ecosystem. Overall, a commercially excellent product that would deserve many more wins like this one.

What do you think of Xbox Series S? What are the strengths and weaknesses of Microsoft’s next-gen budget console? Are there any promises the machine has not kept up to now? Let’s talk about.