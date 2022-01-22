Xbox Series S celebrates the year of the tiger with a special edition – Nerd4.life

Microsoft has announced that to celebrate the Lunar New Year and theyear of the tiger, has created aspecial edition from Xbox Series S personalized by the Chinese artist Bu2ma (Bu-er-ma), famous for his cartoons. More precisely, he then created custom Xbox Series S with custom wireless controller decorated with the holiday theme. The dominant color is definitely red, with beautiful gold finishes.

Let’s see an image of one of the fifteen Xbox Series S themed year of the tiger:

Xbox Series S celebrates the year of the tiger

Now, don’t expect to be able to buy these consoles, because Microsoft will give them away in one lottery conducted via Twitter, in which all that needs to be done is to share the official tweet indicated by the manufacturer.

Chinese users, who cannot access Twitter, will be able to win them in dedicated events on Wechat and bilibili (it is a Chinese video streaming platform) starting from January 25th at 12:00 pm (Chinese time).

According to the Chinese culture, those born in the year of the tiger have a strong will and are self-confident, characteristics that Microsoft sees as the Xbox family. “Like the tiger, the Xbox team is determined to bring the cheer of video games to everyone.”