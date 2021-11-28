Xbox Series S paved all consoles on Black Friday (obviously)

The strategy of Microsoft is paying off, in particular that of having wanted to launch on the market two versions of the same console which also result in a price difference that has a real weight on the players’ pockets.

In the period of Black Friday, the moment of the year in which all retailers give themselves to crazy joy by offering unparalleled discounts and offers, the representative of the next-gen of the Redmond house in its most performing version, that is Xbox Series X, was outclassed in sales by her younger sister Xbox Series S, which was the favorite in the USA.

The large numbers of Series S sales are already known, given that the component crisis has created the paradoxical situation in which we find ourselves now, which sees many enthusiasts unable to buy new generation consoles (both Xbox Series X and PS5) since practically unobtainable, although more than a year has already passed since their release.

At this moment of crisis for the console market he has put his Xbox Series S in a patch, which thanks to its hardware differences and its decidedly competitive and affordable price, it’s practically the only one you can buy quietly in physical and digital stores with just one click.

The unstoppable success of the Xbox Series S has surpassed even the sales of Nintendo Switch Oled, which during Black Friday also suffered the fate reserved for other consoles, although at the beginning it seemed to have been spared. On the other hand, the shortage of stocks of the new model of Nintendo’s hybrid console was already in the air and apparently the situation will not improve in the short term.

Obviously, even the next-gen branded Sony is on the high seas from this point of view, since PlayStation 5, both in the standard and in the digital version, is practically unobtainable. It also appears that the situation will not improve much next year either.

In short, we are living in a fairly uncertain period to which even the videogame market must adapt and must meet the needs of players who still cannot have next-generation consoles, for example by tending to develop more and more cross-gen games and avoiding everything. and for everything on exclusives for new consoles.