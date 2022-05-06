Games Xbox Series S Price Drop + Fortnite Mint Legends Pack

Xbox Series S is one of the new generation consoles, which occupies the role of sister to the most powerful console on the market, the Xbox Series X. Although, even being a lower range, the Series S more than meets what the jump to the new generation meanswithout falling far behind what the Series X offers. Although, with the lack of Xbox Series X stock that is expected to last until 2024now is a good time to take the leap, since we have a new Xbox Series S price drop + Fortnite Pack Legends of Mint. With an irrefutable sales success that continues to increase from the very day of its launch, the Xbox Series S + Fortnite Pack Legends of Mint can now be purchased at Carrefour for €289, saving us about €40 thanks to the current offer. In this exclusive online offer, the Xbox Series S comes with the Mint Legends pack, which allows us to get 10 new exclusive items (3 skins, 3 backpacks, 3 pickaxes, a wrapper and 1,000 V-Bucks). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate One Month Great Deal In addition to being 50% smaller and fully digital, Xbox Series S is not far behind in power as it provides all its players with certain novelties of the new generation such as faster loading times, the use of Ray Tracing, HDR or playback of titles up to 1440p and 120 FPS per second. Ready to take the leap?

