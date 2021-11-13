Xbox Series X and Gucci together for a 7,000 euro high fashion bundle – Nerd4.life

2021 marks an important milestone for Xbox which celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the launch of the first console, but also for Gucci, which celebrates its centenary this year. On the occasion of this double anniversary, a model of Xbox Series X high fashion designer Gucci, available in a bundle available in extremely limited quantities for the modest sum of 7,000 euros.

“With 100 limited edition numbered Xbox Series X consoles, reinvented through archival details, the collaboration between Xbox and Gucci reworks the Maison’s origins in the world of sport and leisure in a contemporary key,” reads the official Gucci website.

Gucci-branded Xbox Series X features an elegant diamond pattern carved with a laser-cut technique depicting the letters “DD“, which represent both the initials of Guccio Gucci and the phrase” Good Game “usually used in multiplayer games.

The bundle also includes two custom Xbox controllers featuring a blue and red stripe pattern, “inspired by the House’s web ribbon”, and an Xbox Game Pass subscription, all wrapped up in one hard case with the words “Xbox” and “Good Game” in plain sight.

What do you think of this high fashion Xbox Series X model made by Gucci? Do you like or prefer something less understated like the Spongebob-themed Xbox Series X?