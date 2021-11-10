Twelve months have passed since the launch of the latest generation consoles, but many have not even noticed. The beginning of the new era was decidedly slow, despite the excellent sales of the hardware, due to the changed market conditions, which make it impossible to abruptly abandon the previous generation. So it makes sense to ask what it is Xbox Series X and S a year later , the first next-gen console to arrive on the market.

The first months

Xbox Series X and Series S in one render

Let’s talk clearly: the launch of Xbox Series X and S it was not the luckiest. There was no shortage of games, but the big boys all came from third parties and were cross-platform. On November 10, 2020, when the two new consoles were now available in stores, their buyers were able to choose from more than thirty games, with only The Falconeer as an exclusive “weight”, moreover temporal. In fact, other Xbox Game Studios products were also launched immediately, but all already released on Xbox One and updated as needed for the Series (Gears 5, Gears Tactics and Forza Horizon 4).

Missing was an exclusive that made the new hardware shine. In Microsoft’s initial plans this was to be Halo Infinite, so much so that the marketing of the consoles, now set, was full of references to the title of 343 Industries, but the reactions to the first presentation of the game, which took place during the summer of 2020, had convinced the Redmond house to postpone it for a year, leaving the Series uncovered in their first months of life. Those who say that games were missing are lying, because in reality a console has never been launched with so many products already playable, especially thanks to backwards compatibility, but of course a new hardware does not make it attractive with stuff from a generation or two before, however pumped up. .

The Falconeer is a good title, but not capable of selling a console

However it would be unfair to say that Microsoft had no cards to play: over the last few years it has strengthened the Xbox ecosystem so much, especially on the services side, that it can sell the new machines even as a privileged gateway to the Xbox Game Pass subscription, to which they are linked to double delivery. Furthermore, to say that Xbox Series X and S were failures in their first few months of life would be simply false, given that they have sold out every time they have been released. In particular, the first is still nowhere to be found in stores, a sign that the interest of the players for what is now the current generation is there and is very high. Let’s say that it did talk less about the competition, yes, but many have still found a reason to make the leap.

Of course, it should also be remembered that there was no lack of problems. For example, technical analysis of cross-platform titles always seemed to reward releases in the early months PS5, despite the lower power on paper than the Xbox Series X. The reason for this strange situation emerged fairly quickly: Microsoft’s console devkits later arrived in the hands of the developers.

Gears 5 has been updated for the Xbox Series X and S

Quite simply, many had not had enough time to learn how to properly exploit the features of the Series, paying the price for performance. With the passing of the months the situation has normalized and today no one is surprised anymore when the best version of a console game is the one for Xbox Series X.

As we said, what Microsoft has done very well right from the start is to bet everything on services. We have already mentioned the Xbox Game Pass, but at least the Smart Delivery should also be mentioned, that is the system that automatically identifies the hardware in use by installing the most appropriate version of a game. At first it seemed like an uninteresting function to many, but over the months it proved to be absolutely successful, especially in comparison to the cumbersome systems of updating and transferring the bailouts of the competition. Another important point of Microsoft’s strategy should also be noted, which if we want is also linked to Smart Delivery: the management of prices. Not only has the company not increased those of the first party titles, but with a single purchase they take home all the versions of the games that adhere to the Microsoft program, without upgrades to buy separately to switch to the more modern ones. This choice too, over time, has proved to be a winning one in terms of marketing.