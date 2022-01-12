Xbox Series X and S beat PS5 in December 2021 in the UK, but are under Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X and S they did better than PS5 to December 2021 on the English market, despite the best-selling console was Nintendo Switch. According to what Christopher Dring reported on Games Industry, a total of 560,000 consoles were sold in the UK during the month, for revenues of 200 million pounds. The data was provided by the company GfK, for years a point of reference for the surveys of the trend of the video game industry in the reign of Elizabeth II.

Nintendo Switch saw a 6% increase in sales compared to November 2021, the month in which the console was doing great thanks to the Black Friday bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. So December was a particularly good month. How positive it was for the Xbox Series X and S in second place, with a 108% increase in sales compared to November. This is the best month ever for Microsoft’s console in the area, even higher than that of the launch, which is November 2020. Sales have been driven by the increase in Xbox Series X stocks.

In total, the Xbox Series surpassed the one million total units sold in the UK, which is considered very good. PS5, on the other hand, slipped to third place, despite sales growth of 28% over the previous month. In this case it was the second best month ever for console sales, after the launch one.

In addition, almost 2.1 million were sold in December 2021 accessories, marking a growth of 77% compared to November, but a decrease of 20% compared to December 2020, a month that still benefited from the long wave of the launch of the latest generation consoles.

The accessories sector continues to be dominated by Sony, with DualSense White in first place and DualSense Midnight Black in second place. However, the Xbox is experiencing strong growth, particularly with the black Xbox Wireless Controller (third in the rankings), due to the success of the Xbox Series. In fourth place is the white version of the Xbox controller, while in fifth is the Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.