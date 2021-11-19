Xbox Series X available for purchase on the TIM site – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X it seems to be available for purchase on the portal TIM, a site that deals with everything related to the famous telephone company but which also has a space dedicated to the sale of electronic products, where today the Microsoft console is offered.

You can find Xbox Series X on the TIM website at this address, as usual price standard of 499 euros and in its basic black version.

Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-gen console

The fact that the portal is perhaps less popular than others for the purchase of such products could facilitate the availability of consoles, so it is possible that Xbox Series X will remain available for a long time to complete the order.

We therefore refer you to this page to try to make the purchase of the console, in case you are interested. We also recall that on the Microsoft website in recent days the limited edition of Xbox Series X dedicated to Halo Infinite was made available, but sold out in a short time, as often happens also with the standard versions of next gen consoles, always hard to find and buy on the market.

From the TIM portal it is possible to purchase with the main online payment methods but in a single solution, also the shipment is provided with Express Courier directly to your home and is free in this case, so this is an excellent opportunity to grab the Microsoft console.

Recall that the Xbox Series X is the most powerful model of the new Microsoft machines, equipped with an AMD Zen 2 CPU and a GPU based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture, capable of generating a power of 12 Teraflops. Just today we released a Halo Infinite Proof, which is set to be next month’s biggest release.