Xbox Series X available from Amazon today: December 29, 2021 – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X is now available for purchase at Amazon.co.uk. Today, Wednesday 29 December 2021, you can buy the next generation console from Microsoft. As usual, stocks are limited, so take advantage of them while you are on time.

Update: Xbox Series X units on Amazon.co.uk have finished.

You can buy Xbox Series X at the price of 499 euros from Amazon.it at this address.



Amazon offer Microsoft Xbox Series X, Standard

Xbox Series X is the most powerful of the new generation Microsoft home consoles and is equipped with a custom 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2 processor and AMD GPU with RDNA 2 architecture, capable of unleashing 12 TFLOPS of power and a very fast SSD M .2. 1 TB NVMe. This console, unlike the Xbox Series S, also includes the optical player.

Together with the console in the package we find all the cables necessary for power supply, to connect the console to the TV or monitor (HDMI 2.1) and an Xbox controller. We also remind you that through Xbox Series X you can use Xbox Game Pass (console or Ultimate), the subscription service from Microsoft that allows you to access a rich catalog of games in continuous expansion, which include, among others, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, two of Xbox Game Studios’ most successful exclusives of 2021.