Xbox Series X bought by a mom, but swaps the console for the mini-fridge

In the end it happened: a mother tried to make a welcome gift for her son for the holiday season and went to the store to buy an Xbox Series X, but swap the next-gen console for the mini-fridge created by Microsoft in the image and likeness of the next-gen platform.

The funny story was reported on the pages of the NeoGaf forum, where we read about a poor mother who was convinced she was able, by a stroke of luck, to find an Xbox Series X available on the shelves of the store. We know very well how the console, exactly as it happens in the case of the PlayStation 5, is the victim of a serious one shortage of stocks due to the semiconductor crisis, and being able to stumble upon an available piece seemed too good to be true.

In fact, the son who should have received the next-gen console as a gift quickly realized the naive mistake made by his mother, who took home the Xbox Series X mini-fridge, to which Microsoft thought to answer. witty to the meme created by users who they made fun of the home console design.

It must be said that on the packaging of the Xbox Series X mini-fridge there is an inscription that clearly specifies the nature of the product, but it is clear that Microsoft’s gimmick can equally confuse consumers. Finally, it is ironic to think that even the Xbox Series X mini-fridge has gone sold-out, also due to the usual scalpers who resold the product at double or triple its list price when it came out.