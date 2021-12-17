Xbox Series X Elite, the mid-gen upgrade of the console imagined with a render – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X Elite is themid-gen upgrade from the console Microsoft imagined by Let’s Go Digital with a render created by Jermaine “Concept Creator” Smit and presented in both video and images.

In recent days there has been talk of a possible PS5 Pro due to a patent with dual GPU, and it is clear that if Sony aims in this direction, Microsoft will do so too, as happened in the previous generation with PS4 Pro before and Xbox One X then.

The dance of the renderings went a long way before the official PS5 design was officially revealed, with some artists taking turns imagining what the next-gen platform of the Japanese house would look like.

In this case, Concept Creator has thought of a traditional aesthetic, which in many ways incorporates the solutions adopted at the time of the first Xbox One, although with a substantially more compact and thin form factor.

Of course, similar choices would be in contrast to the excellent work done by Microsoft’s designers on the form factor, which with Xbox Series X introduces great and interesting innovations on an aesthetic and practical level.