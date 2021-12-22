Xbox Series X finally bought by a mom, but it’s the mini-fridge: drama on TikTok – Nerd4.life

In the USA one mom American thought she finally had purchased Xbox Series X during the black friday period, but it was the famous one instead mini fridge in the shape of a console, making it officially become the first victim of Microsoft’s strange marketing immortalized via social on TikTok, also sparking a certain controversy.

The idea of ​​creating a mini-fridge in the shape of the Xbox Series X was greeted with enthusiasm by the people of gamers, who immediately caught the self-deprecating reference to memes that had raged at the time of the presentation of the console, but this could confuse those who do not follow the videogame market with a certain assiduity.

An example of this comes from TikTok, where this poor mother of a family found herself with a flaming mini-fridge in place of the console so sought after by her children and which seemed miraculously escaped sold-out prevailing in the USA during the black friday period.

To tell the truth, even with the extenuating circumstances of the case such an error is not easily excusable, considering that on the packaging it is clearly written that it is a mini-fridge created as a replica of the Xbox Series X, but there is no doubt that it can be confusing.

To get an idea of ​​how the nice reference to the meme made by Microsoft with this operation may not be grasped by many, just look at how the news was reported by the general media, as evidenced by the article on Yahoo News USA at this address. References are made that many users are wondering if this could be the case “misleading advertising”, and many wonder why such an object exists, complete with an official logo.