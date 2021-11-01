Tech

Xbox Series X: Microsoft takes cover for stocks

Kim Lee
The age-old stock problem involving Xbox Series X (as well as GPU and PS5) could soon be resolved. According to some reports that emerged, in fact, the Redmond house would be ready for an intervention at the last minute to try and bring more consoles to the market. an intervention, however, should be limited only to the most important season of the year for the world of video games, or the winter one.

Xbox Series X controller

Let’s go in order: between November and December two important exclusives will be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC: Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. The lack of consoles, however, risks putting the sales of the two games at serious risk. For this reason Microsoft is slowly stepping up the production of its flagship console: as you well know, in fact, the hi-end machine is not found in stores regularly, unlike its younger sister, which however has several less features, including the lack of a Blu- ray and an SSD with capacity to 50% compared to the counterpart.

According to some analysts, Microsoft is about to beef up its Xbox Series X inventory. This is an improvement that will not be enough on current demand, but it should be enough to be able to push Playground Games and 343 Industries’ game. All, of course, with Microsoft that will continue to push Xbox Game Pass as well.

Furthermore, the arrival of new stocks of the console would also serve in the future. In fact, in the course of February, several new IPs or sequels will debut: there will be the new one Saints Row, Elden Ring and Dying Light 2 and probably being able to enter more machines in the Christmas market could push the sale in physical (and digital) format for the console of the Redmond house.

Xbox Series X isn’t the only one suffering from stock issues. PS5 is also suffering from the exact same problem and the possibility of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel is still very, very remote: according to some experts, in fact, everything will return to normal in 2023. Still some time, therefore, before being able to get your hands on a console or hardware really next gen.

Xbox Series S does not suffer from stock problems: you can find it on Amazon.

Source link

