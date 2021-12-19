Xbox Series X nowhere to be found, Microsoft forced to use devkit for the Halo tournament – Nerd4.life

He continues it shortage of stocks regarding Xbox Series X has put Microsoft itself in crisis for the organization of official Halo tournaments, so much so that you have to resort to the use of devkit instead of standard consoles to reach an adequate amount of machines available for competition.

L’HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 is the first appointment with the official Halo Infinite eSport and is a very important event, taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina, kicking off the new season of the Halo Championship Series, but the organizers initially found themselves in difficulty for the lack of consoles.

343 Industries has therefore officially reported through a tweet from Tahir Hasandjekic, head of the team’s eSports division, that some players will have to use development kits instead of the standard Xbox Series X, configured in order to function precisely like the latter.

A photo from the HCS Kickoff Major

“Why? Because the shortage of supplies due to the global production crisis is real,” explained Hasandjekic, who nevertheless assured that the devkits in retail configuration are basically the same as normal Xbox Series X in functional terms, only they have one aspect. different.

This is a clear example of how the scarcity of consoles is really pressing for the current videogame market, considering that the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 is an event organized directly by Microsoft and 343 Industries, which should not have particular problems obtaining Xbox. Series X at will. Probably, also given the particular period of the year, all possible stocks have been directed to the standard retail market.

On the other hand, several reports claim that the shortage of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will continue until 2023.