Xbox Series X on sale now from Mediaworld, new surprise drop!

Surprisingly, Mediaworld has announced a new drop of Xbox Series X, the console seems to be available for purchase on the games.mediaworld.it website with shipping scheduled for December 27, 2021.

At the time of writing, the Mediaworld site has no queues of any kind and opening the page you come across a message that reads “Microsoft Xbox Series X on sale today – 988 units available today. Expected shipment from December 27th.

A communication that comes totally by surprise and without any warning, it is not clear, however, if the indication refers to the day of December 14 or if it is a promotional banner that appeared in advance in view of a future drop, perhaps scheduled for mid-week.

Let us know below in the comments if you have tried to buy an Xbox Series X from Mediaworld on December 14th obtaining positive results, it is certainly a good opportunity to buy the Microsoft console before Christmas, this could be one of the last drops of the year, considering the scarcity of available stocks, new supplies could arrive only at the beginning of 2022, but yes it is only hypotheses and speculations and it is not excluded that further drops may occur in the next few days during the end of year holidays.

