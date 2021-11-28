Xbox Series X / S and Xbox 360 games at 4K and 60fps: DF incenses FPS Boost

Returning from the analysis on the problematic framerate of Battlefield 2042, the Digital Foundry collective is looking in the direction of Microsoft consoles to test the latest iteration of the Xbox Series X / S FPS Boost system, focusing on the advanced backward compatibility of Xbox 360 games. .

The celebrated team of “tech analysts” took advantage of the arrival of over 70 backwards compatible games on the Xbox Series X / S to find out how far Microsoft’s designers have managed to push the FPS Boost system.

The video packaged by DF testifies to the exceptional result obtained by the Redmond house in the management of the advanced backward compatibility of Xbox 360 games such as Sonic Generations, Sonic Unleashed, Sonic & All-Star Racers Transformed, Fallout 3, Gears of War 3 And Assassin’s Creed. In presenting the results of their analysis, the folks at Digital Foundry look forward to this technology due to the significant increase in framerate and resolution experienced in supported X360 games.

For further information on the subject, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you can read our special on what is and how the Xbox Series X / S FPS Boost works, with a detailed examination by Riccardo Arioli Ruelli on the potential and on the undoubted benefits offered by this technology linked to Xbox Velocity Architecture.