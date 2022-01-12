Xbox Series X / S at over 12 million units distributed according to Daniel Ahmad

Phil Spencer stated that the Xbox Series X / S is selling more than any other Xbox console in the first year, obviously without giving precise numbers about it. Spencer’s statement sparked the hearts of analysts and insiders who immediately got to work trying to figure out how much Xbox Series X / S actually sold.

The Niko Partners analyst says that according to the data in his possession Xbox Series X / S (consoles are considered part of a single family) has reached and exceeded 12 million units distributed since its launch in November 2020.

Numbers not too far from those of PS5 with 13.4 million consoles distributed in September 2021, however it is difficult to understand how many units have actually been sold and Ahmad’s are only data based on forecasts and personal sources but have not been confirmed by Microsoft.

Probably launching two different models has helped sales, positioning the brand better in the various market segments. Ahmad points out in any case that even Xbox One had sold about 12 million consoles in the first year while Xbox 360 had stopped at 10.4 million, Xbox Series X / S anyway “have exceeded 12 million pieces distributed“reaching a figure currently indefinite.