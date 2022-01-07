Xbox Series X | S, December 2021 was the best month ever for sales in the UK – Nerd4.life

December 2021 was the best month ever for Xbox Series X | S in UK in terms of sales: according to data consulted by Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, the Microsoft console ended the year with better results than the launch.

The extraordinary convenience of Xbox Game Pass, which already has 31 games confirmed on day one in 2022, seems to have convinced British users over the course of the year, translating into a real assault on Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S last month.

“I’m still looking at the December issues in the UK, but I can tell you that it looks like it was the biggest month ever for Xbox Series X | S. Yes, including launch month,” wrote Christopher Dring.

Of course, the well-known question of the scarce availability of PS5, linked as we know to the semiconductor crisis, could have influenced sales in the UK by pushing users to fall back on Xbox Series S, practically always available, in the absence of alternatives for Christmas.

However, it will be interesting to understand how the English market has moved in general at the end of 2021, and what the performance of Nintendo Switch was, which together with Call f Duty: Vanguard dominated sales in November.