Xbox Series X | S, FPS Boost of Xbox 360 games in the Digital Foundry test – Nerd4.life

L’FPS Boost is undoubtedly a very interesting feature of Xbox Series X | S, which allows you to increase the frames per second of the games backward compatible, and Digital Foundry put it to the test with a series of titles for Xbox 360.

As we know, the FPS Boost program has ended and no new titles will be added to the compatibility list in the near future, for a variety of technical reasons; therefore it is the case to enjoy the great what is currently available.

The analysis carried out by John Linneman is as usual very timely and shows every single product in the original version, with the frames in evidence and underline any problems, and then what happens on Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S activating the FPS Boost.

For example Sonic Generations reaches i 60 fps even in the sections where it originally had considerable stuttering, and likewise Gears of War 3 leaves behind the glitches and uncertainties of the past to shoot at 60 still frames.

Interestingly, the FPS Boost often works in parallel with the resolution improvement that had led many of these titles to hit the 4K oi 1440p on the new Microsoft consoles.