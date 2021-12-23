Xbox Series X | S free games announced – Nerd4.life

THE Games with Gold from October 2021, or i free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One for Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, they were announced by Microsoft via the Xbox Wire pages. Next month you can download Aground, NeuroVoider, Radiant Silvergun and Space Invaders Infinity Gene for free.

Below is the complete list of Games With Gold in January 2022 and the dates on which they will be available for subscribers to the service:

In the end, therefore, the games revealed by a leak in the past few hours were confirmed. The announcement by Microsoft was accompanied by the inevitable trailer which presents the new free games from Games With Gold coming next month, and which you can admire above.

NeuroVoider is a twin-stick shooter with RPG elements set in a cyber-futuristic world where brains go around shooting evil robots with nuclear rocket launchers. Aground is a 2D scrolling survival in which we will have to return to the glories of mankind starting from the basics of civilization.

Radiant Silvergun is a vertical scrolling top-down shooter where we play as a space pilot sent back in time to avert a catastrophe that will destroy the Earth. In the end, Space Invaders Infiniti Gene is the remake of the legendary shooter, with a revamped control system, new stages, power ups and functions.

