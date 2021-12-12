Xbox Series X / S, Game Pass discounts and games on offer

Our journey to discover the best occasions for Christmas gifts – which in recent days has already seen us pass by the parts of PlayStation Christmas gifts and the best Nintendo Switch offers for Christmas – takes us today to theXbox ecosystem, which this year celebrated its 20th anniversary with a series of themed accessories that will look great under the Christmas tree. Unfortunately, Xbox Series X stocks continue to run low (not much has changed in that sense in a year now), but Xbox Series S is much easier to find. Join us, and you will discover that the gifts to make happy the fans of the brand green cross they are not lacking at all.

Xbox Series X / S on offer

For the most coveted gift of all, Xbox Series X, the same is true that we have already done for PS5. The most powerful console on the market is still difficult to find, so if you really want it you have to arm yourself with a lot of patience and constantly monitor the sites and social pages of the main retailers, who occasionally sell new stocks. The problem is that they are usually pulverized in a few minutes, as happened on Amazon.it on December 6 and on Euronics.it on December 3, so be persistent and fast, without giving in to the temptation to turn to the parallel market for touts.

If you really don’t have all these energies to spend and, above all, you don’t believe that 4K and graphic fidelity at all costs are essential, then you can calmly turn towards your little sister, Xbox Series S, a console with a more contained power that nevertheless represents the cheapest entry point to next-gen and the wonders of the Game Pass. It does not have a disc reader and is equipped with an SSD with a reduced capacity of 512 GB, but it is compatible with all the new generation games for Xbox Series X, as well as with the entire catalog of Xbox One, One X and with classic titles of Xbox 360 and Xbox in backward compatibility.

Where to buy it? At the moment the absolute lowest price is offered by MediaWorld, the Microsoft Store and Amazon.it, who sell Xbox Series S smooth 269 euros. Alternatively, you can choose between two different bundles, based on the tastes of the lucky recipient of your gift. From Euronics, first of all, you can buy Xbox Series S bundled with Forza Horizon 5 at the price of 299 euros (until 19 December), a combination capable of making any racing game enthusiast happy. Particularly palatable too the Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League bundle, especially if your children or friends are fans of the aforementioned free-to-play games. You can find it for € 269.98 at retailers such as Amazon.it and GameStop. Inside, together with the next-gen console, there are also the Midnight Drive packages for Fortnite (1,000 V-Buck, Dark Skully skin, Dark Skully Satchel back and dark Spaccator pickaxe) and Rocket League (the purple Masamune car, the boost Purple Virtual Wave and purple Zefram wheels).

Ignore the consoles of the older generation, unless you find them used at a bargain price. Again, make sure the recipient of your gift is undemanding: Xbox One feels the full weight of the eight years that it carries on its back, while Xbox One X, despite its power, has lost much of its power. palatability when the Xbox Series S hit the market.

Which video game to buy?

This Christmas, the most coveted video games by all Xbox console owners are without a doubt Halo Infinite And Forza Horizon 5. True, they are both included in the Game Pass since day-one, but for a collector nothing can equal the joy of exhibiting their favorite titles in the bookstore. Halo Infinite, very fresh from release, is unfortunately still at the full price of 69.99 euros, while Forza Horizon 5 can already be found at the discounted price of 59.99 euros.

In addition to the two great exclusives, the main local chains also offer a bunch of discounts on physical video games for Xbox One and Series X (remember that Xbox Series S does not read discs). The selection is incredibly vast, so all you have to do is choose according to the wishes of your children and friends (and the budget you have available), perhaps starting with Amazon.it, where you can find FIFA 22 for Xbox One at 49, 99 euros, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Limited Edition at 29.99 euros, Resident Evil Village at 39.99 euros, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at 49.99 euros, Marvel’s Avengers at 19.99 euros, Riders Republic at 39.99 euros, Immortals Fenyx Rising at 24.99 euros , Back 4 Blood Steelbook Special Edition at 39.90 euros and Cyberpunk 2077 at 26.90 euros.

Check out Euronics as well, which sells games like Far Cry 6 for € 44.90, Metro Exodus Complete Edition for € 26.90, MotoGP 21 for € 29.99, NBA 2K22 (Series X only) for € 45.99, Just Dance 2022 for € 39.99, Hot Wheels for € 39.99 and Titanfall 2 for € 13.90 and many others, or from MediaWorld, which offers Call of Duty Vanguard for Xbox One for € 59.99, Call of Duty Vanguard for Xbox Series X for € 68.99.

We also advise you to continuously consult the GameStop Advent Calendar, which from now to Christmas Eve will renew the selection of video games on a limited-time discount on a daily basis. Save the GameStop page to your favorites and visit it daily to discover new surprises (it is renewed at exactly midnight).

If you don’t want to risk making a mistake, then go for sure by buying an Xbox Game Pass subscription, even better if Ultimate, service now essential for any owner of a console from the house of Redmond. We can guarantee you that you will make everyone happy. Game Pass Ultimate includes everything, absolutely everything an Xbox player needs: Live Gold to play online and also a huge video game library in continuous expansion, accessible not only on consoles, but also on mobile devices (via the cloud) and on Windows 10/11 PCs.

In the digital catalog there is everything, even all the Microsoft exclusives since day-one, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator (for Xbox Series X | S), Minecraft and the nominee for the Game of the Year award. Psychonauts 2. You can choose between two subscriptions: 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 12.99 euros or 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 38.99 euros. Clearly it is better to buy the second one, but you are free to choose according to your budget.

Buy Xbox Store credit directly for picky friends and relatives. On Amazon.it you will find the denominations of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 80 euros, for practically all needs. In this way they can do what they want with it, even take advantage of the end-of-year sales or the promotion that allows you to buy the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 1 euro.

Play in style

Power is nothing without control, says a famous advertisement. Xbox players are among the luckiest of all, as mom Microsoft pampers them by continually churning out new special-edition accessories and peripherals. In the year of the console’s twentieth birthday, under the Christmas tree the Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary Special Edition, nor the Stereo headset for Xbox – 20th Anniversary Special Edition. Find both products on the Microsoft Store at a price of 64.99 euros each (Controller – Headphones)

Are you looking for something whimsical, colorful and unique? Then theXbox Wireless Controller – Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition is what is right for you: you can buy it for 70.98 euros from GameStop. If you’re still undecided, then head over to the Microsoft Store and check out the complete collection of Xbox controllers. Of particular importance is the offer applied to Elite Wireless Controller for Xbox Series 2, sold for 159 euros instead of 179.99 euros.

It’s the best of the best for the uncompromising, with adjustable tension sticks, shorter trigger locks, rubberized grips, customizable profiles and replaceable front, rear and directional cross sticks.

To all those who take advantage of their Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play on the move via the Cloud with the official Xbox app for Android, you can give the Razer Kishi controller, currently discounted on Amazon.it at the price of 64.99 euros instead of 89.99 euros. Finally, if you are looking for something affordable and extremely useful at the same time, then head to GameStop, which offers accessories at a discounted price like the Play & Charge Kit Revent at 9.98 euros, the Dual Charge Revent at 17.98 euros, the Charge Dock Revent at 12.98 euros and the Controller Case FR-TEC at 10.98 euros, all designed for the new Xbox Series X controller