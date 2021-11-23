Xbox Series X | S, no new title in the FPS Boost program in the near future – Nerd4.life

The program FPS Boost from Xbox Series X | S it is much loved by users, because it brings concrete improvements to the graphics of old games without asking for any additional monetary outlay. However, in the near future they will not be added new games to the 130 already upgraded because Microsoft has to solve some problems.

To say it was Jason Ronald, the Xbox director of project management, in an interview with the Iron Lords Podcast, who explained the situation very well. Basically, Microsoft has tested FPS Boost on far more titles than were eventually included in the program. In most cases everything seemed to work perfectly, but then gods popped up bug mysteries that blocked the games, preventing inclusion.

At this time, therefore, it is important to understand what causes these problems and to overcome the limits of the FPS Boost. At the same time Microsoft will be looking for other ways to improve the games, but for the foreseeable future, nothing is coming.

The FPS Boost program has been active since February of this year and, when applied, improves the framerate of games from 30fps to 60fps in most cases, but sometimes also allowing 120fps to be reached.