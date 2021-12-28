Xbox Series X | S, the 10 best games so far according to Game Infomer – Nerd4.life

The editorial staff of Game Informer has posted a video in which he draws up the list of 10 best games for Xbox Series X | S available in 2021, therefore from the launch of the console until today. In this list obviously could not miss Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, two of the most anticipated exclusives of this year by verdecrociati players.

We specify that the one of the video, which you can view in the player above, it is not a ranking, but rather a list, with the games that have been sorted by their release date, from earliest to earliest. Here are the games featured in the video:

Halo Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Psychonauts 2

Hades

Resident Evil Village

It Takes Two

Hitman 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Call of Duty: Warzone

The movie can basically be seen as a sort of “buying guide” for those who have recently bought or received an Xbox Series X or S as a gift, thus presenting the best games currently available. As mentioned at the beginning, the workhorses of the Xbox Game Studios could not be missing, namely Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, which in recent months have collected numerous acclaim from both critics and the public.

In the Game Informer list we also find Psychonauts 2, also from Xbox despite being released on PlayStation platforms, and It Takes Two, which was crowned the Game of The Year 2021 at The Game Awards, while some will surely notice the absence. by Microsoft Flight Simulator. There are also numerous third-party games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Hades and Hitman 3.