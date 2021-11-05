Xbox Series X version against Xbox One in a video comparison – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 it is an impressive game from a technical point of view, however it is still a cross-gen title, developed to run on both Xbox Series X than on Xbox One and the two versions in question are put side by side in this comparison video to see the differences.

The video, made by IGN, tries to put in parallel game sections that are as similar as possible on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, in order to highlight the graphic differences and understand how the game appears more evolved on the new generation platform.

To be sure, it looks like Playground Games has done a great job of optimization, considering that there is not really an abyss between one version and another, although the differences are clearly visible. The main element of distinction is the fact that Forza Horizon 5 goes to 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X and at 30fps on Xbox One, which is half the frame-rate.

The effect is somewhat mitigated by an excellent use of the motion blur which helps to increase the speed effect on the Xbox One version, but placed side by side the differences show. On top of that, there is a substantial variation in resolution, viewing distance, and the amount of detail on the screen.

In any case, it seems that Forza Horizon 5 also performs very well on Xbox One, although the best way to play it is obviously on Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as on a good-quality PC. For the rest, we refer you to our review of Forza Horizon 5, while in the past few hours it has emerged that Shuhei Yoshida of Sony PlayStation has congratulated Phil Spencer for the game.