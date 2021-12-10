Tech

Xbox Series X will be back in stock tonight at 7pm on the Microsoft Store

Microsoft does know that Xbox Series X will be back in stock tonight upon purchase, through the company’s official store. The new “wave” of Xbox Series X, in fact, will be available from 19.00 of today. In the evening, Italian users will be able to connect to the Microsoft Store to try and grab one of the few pieces made available by the American manufacturer. The announcement comes without further details about the number of units available, but Microsoft strongly recommends “hurry up”.

Buy Xbox Series X on the Microsoft Store at 7pm

Xbox Series X can boast the title of “most powerful console in the world”. Microsoft’s flagship actually offers the highest performance of this generation: Series X integrates an SoC designed with the collaboration of AMD, with 8 custom Zen 2 cores running at 3.8 GHz in single thread or 3.66 GHz with SMT. On the graphics front we find a GPU based on custom RDNA 2 architecture, which can reach a total power of 12 TFLOPS. The icing on the cake is the al support hardware accelerated ray tracing.

We remember that, unlike the older sister, Xbox Series S is still available to purchase from various retailers, physical and online.

