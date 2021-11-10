Xbox Store, discounts up to 90%: there are much-loved sagas

Like every Tuesday, the new appointment with the new Xbox Store discounts that will allow users of the Microsoft home console to save on some of the most popular sagas.

Among the many offers available it will also be possible to consult the new ones Gold Promotions: discounts reserved exclusively for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Game Pass in particular has now become a must have for every Xbox enthusiast, thanks also to the possibility of playing day-one titles such as Forza Horizon 5: the last chapter of the saga proved to be such a success that it received compliments from PlayStation.

A highly anticipated horror exclusive will also be playable, officially postponed to 2022: an announcement that, due to the way it arrived, it was not digested well by the fans.

Among the new promotions we cannot fail to report the one dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, included for the occasion in a bundle at 50% less with another popular Ubisoft open world: it is Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Thanks to Deals With Gold, available only for those who have an active membership in Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate, you can also save significant amounts on the sagas of Bioshock And Borderlands: an unmissable opportunity to discover these much loved sagas.

The most convenient offer, however, is undoubtedly the one linked to RIDE, the first title in the two-wheeled racing series that can be yours for yourself € 1.99, thanks to the unmissable 90% discount.

Below you will find a small one of ours selection of the many offers currently available on the Xbox Store for this week. You can consult instead all promotions available at the following address: however, you must take into account that some offers are not valid for our territory.

The Xbox Store Weekly Deals will officially end Tuesday 16 November, the day when a new series of promotions will arrive.

The news may also not be over here: Xbox Game Pass has anticipated that something will come with a theme… orange.