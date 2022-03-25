Xbox takes Sony’s new subscription service, Project Spartacus, for granted

Xbox seems to know something about Sony’s plans that the rest of the players do not know. Or maybe it was a slip of the tongue of Microsoft company executives. The brand has published a delayed conference for the Game Developers Conference 2022 (GDC) focused on Game Pass, the Xbox ecosystem and the change in how and where people play. Sarah Bond, Corporate Vice President of Xbox, speaks in that presentation of the subscription services and claims that Sony has already announced itsthe rumored Project Spartacus.

“[Las suscripciones] have lowered the barrier to entry and created a brand new market and a love for games and gaming experiences that otherwise would not have existed,” says Bond according to the excerpt from the conference with Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, collected by PushSquare. “It’s one of the reasons I’m excited to see video games become a bigger part of our industry: we have our subscriptions, Sony has announced theirsand I anticipate other platforms will do the same but it’s very, very good for both developers and players.”

Contrary to what Bond says, for now, Sony has not announced its new subscription. Perhaps the executive is referring to Playstation Now or PlayStation Plus, but both services have been active for years. It may have been a slip, but the talk has not been live. It is possible that Xbox executives know part of Sony’s plans, which according to information from different sources go through a mix of PS Plus and PS Now launching this spring.

Project Spartacus: three subscription levels launching in the spring

Journalist Jason Schreier from Bloomberg gave the keys to Project Spartacus in December. The plans at that time went through a subscription in three levels. The first will be similar to Current PS Plus (online game, monthly games, etc.). The secondmore expensive, would add to that a game catalog PS4 (and later PS5) always available. The third levelthe one that will have a higher cost for the user, will be extended with game in the cloud, extended demos and a library of PSX, PS2, PSP and PS3 games.

That information suggested that Sony would announce its new product in spring. Schreier’s data was seconded in February by Jeff Grubb, a journalist for VentureBeat and GiantBomb, who pointed out at the time that the launch of Project Spartacus is very close. In addition, the three levels were priced: 10, 13 and 16 dollars respectively. Some PS Plus and PS Now subscribers experienced something strange earlier this month that has not been explained by Sony: both subscriptions were combined, and in other cases, PS Now subscriptions are replaced by PS Plus subscriptions.