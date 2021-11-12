Xbox, the app on PC will gain some highly requested features: here are which ones

Microsoft will finally allow Windows users to download games from the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC in any folder they want, ensuring unrestricted access – contrary to what happens today with the installation in WindowsApps.

PC players will be able to access the game folders and, if they want, modd them freely, or move them to any folder or drive of their choice. All these innovations will become available with an update of the Xbox app that Microsoft are testing internally and that will soon be available also to Xbox Insiders. The official video below shows what can be done:

Other launchers such as Steam or Battle.net allow players to backup games, restore and verify them. The new Xbox app update will also include an option for verify and repair files, likely preamble to game backup support.

“With great PC games like Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite on day one with Game Pass, we wanted to give players more options to customize their experience in the Xbox app,” explained Jason Beaumont from Microsoft to The Verge. “We will continue to share updates as we release additional features.”