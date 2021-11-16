Xbox turns 20, PlayStation congratulates and KFC obviously trolls – Nerd4.life

Friendly exchange of courtesies on Twitter between Xbox and PlayStation, on the occasion ofanniversary of Xbox which went on stage yesterday for the 20 years since the launch of the first Microsoft console, to which of course KFC she did not resist intervening with one of her trolls, although decidedly good-natured.

Microsoft’s tweet on the twentieth anniversary day was one of the most popular in general, with the message to remember the date that marked the 20 years of Xbox and the video animation taken from the famous sequence of switching on the first console released on November 15, 2001 by the Redmond house.

Sony PlayStation responded to this through its official Twitter account, writing “Congratulations for the big day “and confirming once again a remarkable friendly and fair play relationship between the two companies, beyond any possible console war that rages among users.

This exchange in the name of peace and courtesy could not escape KFC Gaming, the Twitter account of the elusive KFC videogame division which lately is practically everywhere on the social front, always ready for caustic and ironic comments. In this case the trolled it is quite harmless but fits perfectly into the climate, since in response he published the meme “Wholesome 100”, or “health 100”, as if it were a statistic of the Skyrim skill tree.

Recently, we had seen KFC intervene, always joking, also on the latest State of Play of the PlayStation and on the betrayal of Discord towards the Xbox for the PlayStation.