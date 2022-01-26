Xbox, two of the most popular exclusives could return as remastered

We talked a lot about Xbox lately, especially of Microsoft and the sensational acquisition of Activision Blizzard. But there is also room for the historic franchises.

The Microsoft platform is building an increasingly massive Xbox Game Pass, which is obviously also made up of exclusive among the most loved.

As Fable, one of the most popular Xbox games, whose new chapter was announced some time ago but we still don’t know much about it (and maybe it will take a long time).

And obviously Gears of War, whose return with a remake or remastered has been at the center of many rumors for some time, but never confirmed and, indeed, often denied.

Precisely these two franchises are at the center of a new rumor that has emerged in these hours, according to which they could return to satisfy Xbox fans.

Fable And Gears of War have been missing from home consoles for a while Microsoft, and pending new episodes, the two sagas could be remastered object.

As reported Dualshockers, Microsoft would be preparing to launch these two projects very special, according to the words of a well-known insider.

On the occasion of an episode of the Xbox Era Podcast, Shpeshal_Nick (at the center of many rumors that later became real) revealed this rumor.

(Rumor) According to Shpeshal Nick there is another Xbox franchise getting The Master Chief Collection style treatment The main speculation is a Gears or Fable collection. Timestamp: https: //t.co/MkCgZwEWlW pic.twitter.com/S3t1MiNaFM – Idle Sloth (@ IdleSloth84) January 24, 2022

The insider compared any remaster of Fable And Gears of War to the “Master Chief Collection treatment”, that is the collection of all the episodes of the saga of Halo.

The source stated that the titles could arrive even next year, an idea that was also supported by Tom Warren of The Verge afterwards.

Phil Spencer recently spoke about the closure of Lionhead Studio, authors of Fable, and explained how, today, things would have turned out very differently.

Regarding Gears of War instead, author Cliff Blezinski has quite bluntly described his entire career.