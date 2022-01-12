Xbox users fed up with PC crossplay

The introduction of the crossplay in numerous titles based on online multiplayer undoubtedly represented a considerable achievement for the gaming world. However, not everything seems to have gone well, and there are those who are now fed up with being forced to use this feature.

To speak are the console users, and in particular those who own the Xbox platforms. Starting with Halo Infinite, through Call of Duty Warzone Pacific and Battlefield 2042, players are forced to keep the crossplay prennially active with the PC playerbase. A situation that not everyone is happy with, and this for a twofold reason.

First, it is undeniable that on PC you have the ability to play better performance and with additional features, obviously as long as you have adequate hardware. The competitive gap it can arise, for example, from the absence of COD Warzone’s FOV slider on consoles, due to which PC players have a much better field of view in-game.

The second point of the question concerns i cheater, which as we know have a much easier life on PC than the more closed systems of consoles. Unfortunately, hackers risk irreparably compromising the online experience of honest players, and this happens as much in Halo Infinite as in COD Warzone (in the latter case it seems that not even the Ricochet anti-cheat system has managed to solve the problem).

Microsoft he has not yet commented on the situation, and we do not know if crossplay will offer a greater variety of preferences in the future, so as to allow for example to play only between console users. What do you think of this situation? Have you had any negative experiences playing online on Xbox platforms?