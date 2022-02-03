Xbox wanted Bungie too, that’s how Playstation beat everyone

We recently told you about how PlayStation acquired Bungie but clearly backstories are popping up that tell us about a blown deal with Xbox.

Once upon a time there was the big X company that wanted to (re) buy the Destiny developers, the negotiations had started but then the prince arrived PlayStation on his blue and white horse and Bungie decided to escape with the Japanese console. Seriously, it is now news that Sony has officially acquired Bungie but according to some rumors the original Halo development team was very close to becoming part of the Microsoft family again.

However, everything was blown up due to a small detail. Here is the background told by the good Jeff Grubb and those of Direct-Feed Games.

Xbox wanted Bungie but not at that price

Apparently, according to the information released on the social network of the blue bird from the account Direct Feed Games, it was 2020 when Bungie and Microsoft started talking seriously about an acquisition before Sony arrived. The negotiations had begun more or less in 2019. However, everything was blown up due to both the economic demand by Bungie to be bought by either one request very specific which Xbox did not want to accept.

There were at stake 2 billion dollars but above all the willingness on the part of the development team to remain absolutely independent. Apparently from the reconstruction done on Twitter, Microsoft had no intention of spending a similar amount for a single development studio let alone accept the complete independence of something he was spending that amount on. Sony instead agreed by paying a good one and a half billion dollars more and promising that Bungie will remain absolutely independent. The history of the Halo development team and its relationship with Microsoft is troubled as it seems, the team had in fact decided to become independent from Microsoft in order to work with more freedom despite Microsoft wanting Bungie to continue working on the series (Halo) for the his Xbox.

There are conflicting opinions on Twitter about whether or not this is good acquisition from Sony and the most common comment is that the company is in a sense “screwed up”Paying half of what Microsoft spent to acquire Bethesda for a single studio. But probably Bungie is exactly what PlayStation needs to be able to work in the sector of FPS.