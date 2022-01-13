Xbox wants to partner with Playstation and Steam for new rules

Apparently Xbox, in the figure of its stainless boss Phil Spencer, would be opening new ways of communication with Playstation and Steam.

The purpose this time around, however, is not to create that cohesive ecosystem that Spencer dreams of and that could bring the Xbox app to whatever has one. screen, it is actually a suggestion difficult, and he admits it himself, to transform into reality but which if a way were found to put it into practice would make everyone breathe a big, very big sigh of relief.

The occasion was an interview with the New York Times in which Spencer wanted to talk about a problem that ruins the gaming experience regardless of the platform you are on: i cheater infamous. According to the Xbox president there is a solution but he admits it’s difficult to implement.

Xbox: we create universal bans with Playstation and Steam

Phil Spencer’s idea is elementary and could really turn into the definitive solution to all the problems that the various development teams have to face especially with large multiplayer titles that are in 99.9% of cases cross-platform. The problem is that of users who do not behave as they should, using tricks and tricks to be able to win, or who, as we told you not so long ago, do not have a behavior worthy of a human being.

Read also -> Hogwarts Legacy, announcement on the release date depends on Playstation

According to the Xbox boss, the solution could be to trigger a ban on all platforms of the game when you are banned from even just one or create a list of banned players that you can distribute on each gaming platform. You could comment by saying that Spencer wants a bit of a banned list or some sort of infamous column Alessandro Manzoni model but if you let us have our say it is actually the egg of Columbus.

Also because those who behave badly would do it on any platform and regardless of the game used. Obviously Spencer admits that it is something extremely complicated if only, usually, especially those who are caught using incorrect means invest a lot of money to avoid being pinched by cheating and there would therefore be the problem of actively identifying these users who could create thousands of fake profiles to continue to annoy.

Also read -> Capcom eliminates beloved Street Fighter fighter

The technology to be deployed to flush them out should be able to investigate within the software of the various gaming platforms. Which would lead to a question: where should offices be located to check that IBANs are working?