Xbox will have its own news event; will focus on indie releases

We come from a Nintendo Direct and a State of Play that served to give us an idea of ​​what is on the way to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, respectively. But what about Xbox? Until now, it seemed that we would have to wait until summer to find out what Xbox is preparing; however, the brand has already confirmed its first event of the year: a broadcast focused on independent games.

Through a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft announced a new edition of ID@Xbox. As we already mentioned, this is a live broadcast that will focus on showing new announcements and news about games from independent studios that are on their way to Xbox.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 16, at 12:00 PM, Mexico City time. The broadcast can be followed from the official Xbox channel on Twitch or from the official Twitch Gaming channel. The stream will not be available on other platforms.

What can we expect from the new Xbox event?

As we said, this is a stream that will focus on indie games that are on their way to Xbox, but what else can we expect from this stream? Xbox advanced some news.

According to Microsoft, in the first edition of ID@Xbox of 2021 we will be able to see updates, new trailers and videos with gameplay of titles such as finji and Whitethorn. We will also be able to see more news about what the teams at shredders, Roblox and more.

Likewise, Xbox confirmed that this event will reveal the first game of the iam8bit distribution label, a brand known for releasing video game merchandise.

