These last few years have been a real joy for the entire video game console market and the three big companies in the market. Both Microsoft with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S as well as Sony with Ps4 and Ps5 and Nintendo with Nintendo Switch have enjoyed considerably high sales and profit figures, sometimes reaching record levels.

Bearing this in mind, it is also always useful to compare which is the market leader among the three, which gives us information about the global landscape in the video game industry and the interests of the players. Despite the fact that the Xbox brand is behind Playstation and Nintendo Switch in terms of sales at the moment, according to an estimate carried out by the analyst company DFC Intelligence, Xbox would gain ground to Sony and Nintendo in 2026.

According to the analysis, while Sony and Nintendo occupied 43 and 37% of the market share, respectively, in 2021, leaving Xbox with 20%, by 2026 this gap would be reduced, with a gain of 7% for Xbox, a 4% loss at Sony and a 3% loss at Nintendo. If that trend continues, Xbox would continue to increase its market share even more in the years that followed..

It is important to keep in mind that, despite having lower console sales figures, Microsoft’s market strategy is more expanded, having a greater focus on the PC market and other services such as Game Pass and Xcloudcompared to Sony and Nintendo, whose main focus is on consoles.