Xbox would have made COD exclusive 10 years ago, indicates a former PlayStation exec
In recent times, we have been part of the great acquisitions that video game companies have made, as in this case, Microsoft with Activision Blizzard. As a result of the above, a former PlayStation executive had words to refer to this event, stating that Xbox would have made COD exclusive 10 years ago, but currently, Phil Spencer has no intention of that.
Through an extensive interview with the Game Informer medium, former PlayStation executive Jack Tretton had words to refer to everything the industry is currently experiencing, with great emphasis on the recent acquisitions of both Microsoft and Sony. In the interview he pointed out that today Xbox could not make Call of Duty exclusive, due to the high profitability it causes, but that 10 years ago, everything would have been very different.
In the interview, Tretton said he doesn’t think Microsoft will make a Call of Duty exclusive if the deal with Activision goes through, due to its profitability. However, he detailed that 10 years ago, Phil Spencer would have done it, but today, the fierce competition no longer exists between the owners of the big platforms. “Competition in the video game industry is not Nintendo versus Sony versus Xbox. It’s video games as a form of entertainment versus watching TV, going to concerts, or any other form of entertainment you have. So the games industry is competing for people’s time and time.”
Interesting reflections leave us the former executive, who analyzed the current market with what would have happened 10 years ago if Xbox had taken control of Activision Blizzard at that time. Many theories and facts could have happened, but currently, Phil Spencer has no intention of making the COD franchise exclusive as of yet, so in the future no one knows what may happen.
