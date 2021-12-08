Xbox’s Phil Spencer has no interest in console wars: ‘I don’t spend energy on it’

Relying on Phil Spencer’s leadership, and extending the Xbox ecosystem through services like Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Gaming Cloud, Microsoft is experiencing a golden age within the gaming industry.

The current situation is rather rosy and, instead of trying to directly affect its competitors, Microsoft seems more intent on evolving its offer and making an important contribution to the general growth of the sector. From this it follows that Phil Spencer is totally uninterested in console wars, which even today are continued by some circles of users particularly attached to their favorite platforms and games.

“I spend zero energy thinking about how put other platforms in a bad light so that Xbox looks better. I’m more interested in the gaming market as a whole, rather than the portion I might gnaw on from others. And that’s why we focus on things like cross-play and cross-save. I think about these scenarios as to why you and I maybe can’t play together, and it certainly shouldn’t be because of the console you bought versus the console I bought.

This does not help the industry to grow, when we put artificial barriers on these things. If this means that we are doing something different from the others, you should ask them directly. “.

Not only services and features, recently Xbox is also making headlines for its games: after the great success of Forza Horizon 5, the time is coming for the Halo Infinite Campaign, available from tomorrow on Windows PC and Xbox Series X consoles. | S and Xbox One.