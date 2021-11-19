Xbox’s Phil Spencer takes a tough stance with Activision Blizzard

Back in vogue in recent weeks, the Activision Blizzard case is certainly one of the blackest pages for the company, especially after the recent Wall Street Journal report to the detriment of Bobby Kotick.

The CEO is indeed accused of alleged sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace perpetrated against the various components of the company that gave life to games such as Overwatch.

The American giant had dedicated weeks ago to downsize the company to make it more welcoming to its work team, although it seems that Kotick’s ouster is being clamored.

Not to mention that in the past few hours Jim Ryan, CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, also spoke on the subject.

Activision Blizzard is currently facing a lawsuit, claiming that the company has fostered sexist practices in the workplace and allowed abusive behavior to go unpunished.

Hundreds of Activision Blizzard employees and contractors have signed a petition to ask CEO Kotick to resign.

Now, as reported exclusively by Bloomberg, it seems that the Xbox boss Phil Spencer sent an email to the employees, stating that he and the rest of the company are “Disturbed and deeply disturbed by the horrendous events”.

Spencer reported that Xbox would stand “Evaluating all aspects of the relationship with Activision Blizzard, making proactive adjustments”.

This is to say that the relationship between Xbox and the company of Diablo they may be revised in the future, although details of this are not clear at the moment.

Already a few months ago, the head of Microsoft’s Xbox division had in any case touched on the issue, with an appeal addressed to all women in the industry.