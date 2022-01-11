Xbox’s Phil Spencer tough on toxic gamers: he wants cross-platform ban

Online multiplayer video games have revolutionized the use of our favorite medium, but not all is rosy: the high rate of competitiveness, the protection offered by anonymity and other factors induce a certain fringe of players to behave in a toxic way, attacking other users and ruining their gaming experience.

The problem is quite serious and despite the countermeasures adopted by individual developers and platform owners, it can be considered anything but solved. He also knows perfectly well Phil Spencer, who really can’t take it anymore. In an interview granted to the New York Times, the Xbox boss also pointed out that, at a time when cross-platform gaming is spreading like wildfire, still there is no system that allows you to ban a harassing user from all platforms.

“If a player gets banned on one of our networks, is there a way to ban them on the other networks as well?”wonders the Xbox boss. “This is a group of people I choose not to play with. I don’t want to meet them on any of the platforms I play on.”. Spencer hopes this flaw can be resolved soon with the introduction of the cross-platform ban, while admitting that it is a difficult challenge that needs to be faced in synergy by the whole industry. Owners of different networks should work closely together, establish universal ban criteria, and implement the necessary technology by mutual agreement.

What do you think of Phil Spencer’s cross-platform ban idea? As part of the same interview, he also talked about the record sales of Xbox Series X and the cracked relationship between Microsoft and Activision.