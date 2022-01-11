Tech

Xbox’s Phil Spencer tough on toxic gamers: he wants cross-platform ban

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Online multiplayer video games have revolutionized the use of our favorite medium, but not all is rosy: the high rate of competitiveness, the protection offered by anonymity and other factors induce a certain fringe of players to behave in a toxic way, attacking other users and ruining their gaming experience.

The problem is quite serious and despite the countermeasures adopted by individual developers and platform owners, it can be considered anything but solved. He also knows perfectly well Phil Spencer, who really can’t take it anymore. In an interview granted to the New York Times, the Xbox boss also pointed out that, at a time when cross-platform gaming is spreading like wildfire, still there is no system that allows you to ban a harassing user from all platforms.

“If a player gets banned on one of our networks, is there a way to ban them on the other networks as well?”wonders the Xbox boss. “This is a group of people I choose not to play with. I don’t want to meet them on any of the platforms I play on.”. Spencer hopes this flaw can be resolved soon with the introduction of the cross-platform ban, while admitting that it is a difficult challenge that needs to be faced in synergy by the whole industry. Owners of different networks should work closely together, establish universal ban criteria, and implement the necessary technology by mutual agreement.

What do you think of Phil Spencer’s cross-platform ban idea? As part of the same interview, he also talked about the record sales of Xbox Series X and the cracked relationship between Microsoft and Activision.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

release date perhaps revealed by Amazon – Nerd4.life

7 days ago

Top 5 horror games of 2021

December 12, 2021

The Maserati Ghibli turns 55

November 4, 2021

Control is the free game today, here are the requirements and details – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button