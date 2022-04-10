XE Covid variant: More contagious than Omicron and Delta? This is what we know

La covid-19 pandemic it’s not over yet and now the new variant, known as XE, has already turned on the red lights of alarm around the world, due to its ability to infect above the vaccines administered in people, as scientists have discovered, who are studying the behavior of this new strain.

Covid-19: What is the XE subvariant?



It is a new variant of Covid-19 that responds to a combination between the Ómicron strain and the BA.2 sublineage, which is also known as silent.

What are the contagion symptoms of this new variant of Covid?



The first studies suggest that this variant could become the most contagious so far, with a 10 percent higher speed than the silent Omicron.

The symptoms that infected people have shown so far are very similar to those that occur with Omicron, having at the same time fever, cough, runny nose, headache, and tiredness as some of its main

Where have cases of contagion of the XE variant occurred?



Since last January, in Great Britain there were some cases of the XE subvariant,which is why it is being studied by the World Health Organization (WHO). So far already there are more than 700 cases in the UK.

In the same way, Brazil has already confirmed the first contagion of Ómicron XE, which was identified the previous Thursday, which has put the health authorities on alert.

