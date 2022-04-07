XE is more contagious than Omicron? How was the “recombinant” born? Does it cause more severe symptoms? What do we know – Corriere.it

Of Margherita De Bac

It does not derive from mutations but from the reassembly of gene fragments of two sub-variants of Omicron. There are still few data on dangers and diffusion

What is the XE?

a recombinant of two sub-variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. In fact, the letter X in the classification of the ECDC (European Infectious Disease Control Agency) stands for recombinant. Among the recombinants monitored in the March 31 update were XF and XD, recombinants between Delta and Omicron (but not yet XE). In genetics X indicates a crossing-over, that is an exchange of genetic material occurred by recombination between two different viruses that have infected the same cell

What is the difference between variant and recombinant?

The recombinant does not contain new mutations, simply the reassortment (recombination) of two already circulating viruses which, when replicating within the same infected cell, recompose themselves by taking gene fragments of both viruses (in this case the sub-variants Omicron BA 1 and Omicron BA 2). The result is a kind of chimera. The variant, on the other hand, is a new virus that has mutations in some of its parts. The most insidious mutations for humans have occurred in the Spike protein gene, used by the pandemic virus to attach to the human cell. BA1 has two new mutations in the Spike, BA2 has 4 more than the previous variant.

What do we know about XE?

In the United Kingdom, where virus sequencing is very intense, over 600 recombined forms have been identified, less than 0.1% of the viruses sequenced (over 700 worldwide). In Italy, a flash-survey by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit has just started to ascertain how much XE is circulating. Its presence in Italy has not been proven (read the interview with Giuseppe Remuzzi).



Is it true that 10% more contagious than Omicron 2?

This recombination has the same characteristics of the viruses from which it developed and it is not excluded that the new mixture may be more transmissible although for the moment there is no epidemiological confirmation. The health bodies that are conducting specific studies (including the British agency Ukhsa) are limited to estimates, no conclusions. It appears that XE does not cause more severe forms of disease.

Are there any precedents?

Yes, we can recall the Delta plus Omicron mix which, however, did not cause problems. Recombinations are not unusual events especially for coronaviruses, the family to which Sars-CoV-2 belongs.