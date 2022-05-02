XE variant: What are the ‘killer’ T lymphocytes that strengthen immunity against Covid? This study reveals key points

A even though the coronavirus pandemic seems to go less studies continue to emerge on new variants. The XE It is one of the modalities that set off alarms in the medical community and here we tell you a study on T lymphocytes that strengthen immunity against Covid-19.

What are T lymphocytes or memory cells?

They are a type of cell found in the blood. and in the lymphatic tissue that kill cells infected by viruses and control the body’s immune responses to them.

What is the function of ‘killer’ lymphocytes against Covid-19?

According to the epidemiologist Salvador Peiró, “they destroy infected cells, preventing the virus from multiplying in them, and they turn against the infection”, He declared in a hearing for El País.

How are these memory T cells obtained?

These cells are obtained through Covid-19 infection or vaccination against the disease.

What does the study done by the Valencian Community say about immunization?

The study indicates that more than 97% have antibodies against the virus after being infected or after vaccination or both and at least 75% have memory T cells, lymphocytes also known among experts as “killers” because they destroy infected cells and protect the body.