XE: What to know about the “Frankenstein” variant of COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the United States has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, when it comes to daily life and precautions. Across the Atlantic and in the UK, a new variant of COVID-19 was detected and named XE: a combination of the BA.1 and BA.2 versions of omicron.

Unofficially, due to its merged status, the new XE variant of COVID-19 is called “Frankenstein.”

By the end of March, the UK Health Security Agency said some 637 cases of XE had been detected by genome sequencing. However, there were two other versions of the “Frankenstein” version, called the XF and XD. The three combination variants are what are called “recombinant” as a result of their mixed genetic material.

While XE is an amalgamation of Omicron BA.1 and the “stealth” version, BA.2, the XF and XD variants are reportedly combinations of the Delta variant and Omicron BA.1, according to UKHSA. The version of Frankenstein was first spotted in January, according to UKHSA.

“Recombinant variants are not an unusual occurrence, particularly as there are several variants in circulation, and several have been identified over the course of the pandemic to date,” said Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA chief medical adviser. “As with other types of variants, most will die relatively quickly.”

Hopkins said in a statement published by UKHSA that the XE recombinant has shown what they call a variable growth rate, and the health agency has yet to confirm whether it has a “true growth advantage.”

Research in the UK shows that the XE variant, Frankenstein, has a 10% higher transmissibility rate than the stealthy omicron, according to data compiled by UKHSA.

As a result, it remains unclear at this time how serious the variant is, or how transmissible or serious it will be for patients. So far, the Frankenstein variant does not appear to have been detected among COVID-19 cases in the United States.

While it has yet to be detected in the US, reports in multiple publications have found XE detected in India and Thailand.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not yet published data on any of the recombinant variants in the United States. On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said the number of new COVID-19 cases had dropped 16% since April 3. The international organization said it is tracking multiple recombinant variants, but noted the spread of some was still low.

The WHO reported that “the rate of evolution and the risk of the appearance of new variants, including recombinant ones, remains very high.”

They recommend close monitoring of health risks associated with the variants and promised updates as more evidence becomes available. Reported deaths globally were reported to have “drastically decreased” by 43% from March 28 to April 3, compared to the previous week.

A tracker of variants in the US and their rates was updated on March 12, looking state by state. Available data can be found online. As of data through April 2, the stealthy variant of omicron, BA.2, is the dominant strain of the virus reported in the US, accounting for approximately 72% of cases.