Xenoblade Chronicles 3 details its healing and reviving mechanics

An interesting compilation related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog returns to us. We are talking in this case about Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In this case, we have been able to learn new details about several healing and reviving mechanics present in the title. We leave you with the available information:

Today the Circle of Healing (name in Spanish not confirmed) is presented. Eunie is a medic, which means she can use that handy Art that allows you to heal allies from a distance. Any character within that circle will gradually recover health points. Make sure an attacker moves into the circle if you see their health points running low! Next up: revive. Healers can revive allies who have fallen in battle by moving next to them and pressing + while holding the A button. Only healers can revive characters, so make sure they aren’t the first to go unconscious! Finally, today’s update details a new item called Quick Move. It allows an attacker to quickly jump to the side, which is quite useful when you need to reposition them or when an ally needs help. However, there is a problem: this technique requires the Attacker to sheathe his Blade, preventing him from attacking for a few moments. Make sure you use this technique wisely!

To finish, we leave you with the video offered today:

What did you think of the news? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

Source.