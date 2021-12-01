Xenobot 3.0: third generation bio-robots. And now they are capable of self-replicating

Last year a group of scientists and researchers working at the University of Vermont announced the creation of the first “living machines”, capable of self-assembling from stem cells of frog embryos. It was, we had talked about, the second generation of “Xenobot” whose fundamental difference from the first generation was precisely in the ability to assemble itself independently.

Researchers announce these days the third generation of Xenobot, which they are now capable of self-replication: these particular computer-designed and self-assembled organisms can now move in their “soup”, find single cells and collect hundreds of them together by assembling Xenobot “puppies” inside them that, in a few days, grow and move like the ” adults “, while also maintaining their replication capacity.

Xenobot 3.0: can now self-replicate

Joshua Bongard, computer scientist and robotics expert at the University of Vermont and co-lead on the new research project, commented, “With the right design, they self-replicate spontaneously.” The researchers explain that the cells used would spontaneously specialize in skin but that placing them in a new context offers them the opportunity to “reimagine their multicellularity”.

In particular, the key aspect of the research that, despite having the genome of a frog, these cells, once “freed” from becoming tadpoles, they are able to use a kind of “collective intelligence” to do something completely different and surprising. Researchers had already greeted with surprise, in previous experiments, the possibility of designing Xenobots to perform simple tasks, and now it was even more astonishing to see the ability to replicate spontaneously.

Michael Levin, professor of biology and director of the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University and co-lead on the new research, points out, “We have the complete and unaltered frog genome, but it has not provided any clue that these cells can work. together on this new task “. The researchers insist that this mode of replication is something new from a biological point of view. Kinematic replication is known at the level of molecules, but has never previously been observed at the level of cells or organisms.

The researchers investigated which form of the Xenobots was most suitable and effective in the replication process. “asked the UVM supercomputer to figure out how to adjust the shape of the initial parents, and the AI ​​came up with some weird projects after months of calculating, including one that looked like Pac-Man. Very unintuitive. Sounds very simple, but not. something a human engineer could come up with. Why a tiny mouth? Why not five? We sent the results to Doug and he built these Xenobot parents in the shape of Pac-Man. Then those parents built children, who built grandchildren, who have built great-grandchildren, who built great-great-grandchildren “. Put another way, an adequate form has made it possible to significantly expand the number of generations.

Risks and fears: the goal is a deeper understanding

The prospect of a self-replicating biotechnology could be received in a very varied way, from concern to enthusiasm, but the goal of the group of scientists is to reach a deeper understanding of the mechanism. “We are working to understand this property: replication. The world and technologies are changing rapidly. It is important for society as a whole to study and understand how it works,” Bongrad points out.

Researchers see in these biotechnologies a possible response to the challenges that humanity is currently facing on several fronts such as pandemic threats, still incurable diseases, damage to ecosystems or climate change. “The speed at which we can produce solutions is very important. We need to create technological solutions that grow at the same pace as the challenges we face.”

In particular, the group of researchers sees in Xenobots and in the new possible knowledge that can be acquired from these projects one promising way to regenerative medicine. The possibility of “giving orders” to cells could open the door to therapeutic approaches that are not feasible today, in particular as regards the treatment of traumatic injuries or degenerative pathologies. “These problems exist because we don’t know how to predict and control which cell groups are going to be built. Xenobots are a new platform that can teach us that,” says Levin.

