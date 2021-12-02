Xenobot, here are the first robots that reproduce

The Xenobot they are gods biological robots, created last year starting from the stem cells of a frog (to be precise Xenopus Laevis), less than 1 millimeter wide and able to do “amazing” things for their size and their nature, such as moving independently, collaborating in groups towards a common goal and to repair themselves.

Xenobot: they self-reproduce autonomously, the principle is kinetic replication

To their already commendable talents, Xenobots can now add the ability of reproduce independently, clearly in their own way. The underlying principle is the kinetic replication, which is a phenomenon already known at the level of molecules, but which had never before been observed between cells or organisms.

The scientists who created the Xenobots, a team of researchers divided between theUniversity of Vermont, the Tufts andHarvard Wyss Institute, have in fact communicated, through the publication of their Research in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences), that now organic robots are capable of collecting stem cells and organizing them in a morphological structure that closely resembles that of the Pac-Man videogame and that once reached the right degree of “maturation ”Becomes a Xenobot in turn.

For the moment, however, Xenobots remain a discovery that has no practical implementation, but according to the researchers they constitute an ideal system for studying how cell phones spread and are able to conquer ground, which can be useful to learn more. other mechanisms, such as virus replication, as well as in the vaccine production process and to combat climate change.

For those who harbor ethical concerns about bio-robots, scientists have already specified that the experiment is aimed only at understanding the replication of living machines that are easily extinguished and that these are not only handled under their own control, but also that of DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Project Agency), federal ethics experts.