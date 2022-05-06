Xfer Records OTT is updated with a new HD interface, VST3 and support for Apple Silicon

Xfer Records It is not, far from it, one of the great developers on the market. But that hasn’t stopped him from creating at least 2 tools that have found their way into countless studios around the world. The first of them is Xerum, a very powerful wavetable synthesizer that they presented back in 2014 and that collects followers; the second, OTTa recently updated multi-band compressor intended for mixing and mastering tasks.

Xfer Records OTT

OTT is a useful multiband compressor (3 bands) that also combines upward and downward processes (upward and downward compression) in a simple to use plugin that includes a specific control for each of the bands (high, medium, low), as well as general controls to regulate the depth of the process (basically a dry/wet), the attack and release time (on the same knob), the input and output volumes, and the controls themselves to adjust the up and down options. And the truth is that there is no more.

The good news (actually the news) is that Xfer Records has recently decided to update OTT to modernize its appearance a bit and give it HD graphics and resizable interfacein addition to adding VST3 compatibility for Windows and macOS. At the same time, users of Macs with M1 processors will be glad to know that there are now also support for the new Apple Silicon architecture. To all that has been said, various corrections and minor improvements can be added.

OTT interface, from Xfer Records. Xfer Records

Price and availability

OTT can download for free from the Xfer Records website to Windows Y macOS in formats VST, VST3, AU Y AAX.

