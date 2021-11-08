Xi has history rewritten to guide China for life- Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi

The Party says: “He is the right man for the new great journey”

in China she is obsessed from history, since the times of the imperial dynasties. Now the Party-State has decided to rewrite its history: this is ihe mandate entrusted to the Plenum of the Communist Central Committee, about 370 managers who yesterday entered the conclave in Beijing to pass a “Resolution on the great achievements and experience of Chinese communism in its first hundred years”.

Put your hand to the past The document is ready, it will be voted on Thursday 11th and will contain a number of phrases and allusions that will give the “Pekingologists” months of work. But the goal is already very clear: inspired by this historical revision, in November 2022 the XX Party Congress will re-elect Secretary General Xi Jinping, for another five years. This is the third time the CCP has put its hand to its past to determine the future. In 1945, Mao Zedong he made “certain issues in the history of our Party” settle, closing in his favor even ideological rivalries with the comrades of the Long March towards power. In 1981, Deng Xiaoping inspired a second “Resolution on the History of the Party”, which pointed out “some problems” such as “the chaos of the Cultural Revolution”, stating that Mao “was right in 70% of cases and wrong in 30%”: thus the new leader put silenced the pure and hard Maoists and opened China to the market economy.

At the helm Now it’s Xi Jinping’s turn, who has been general secretary since November 2012 and wants to remain at the helm for at least another five years. The document on history serves to demonstrate that the work to be done is still so onerous as to impose a continuity of supreme command. There are no more “issues” and accounts to settle with the past, as in the days of Mao and Deng. For example, it is not to be expected that Xi will reopen the chapter on the “Tiananmen Square Incident”. And then, it has already passed criminal laws that send those who question the official line of the Party or the heroism of its martyrs to prison for “historical nihilism”. This third resolution on a hundred years of communist enterprises will be an act of self-affirmation by Xi, the opening of the new era that he is destined to lead.

“Man of action and deep thoughts” And on the eve of the Plenum, the agency Xinhua has launched a profile of the Secretary General, as well as President of the Republic, President of the Central Military Commission and leader of another dozen Leading Groups. That’s 600 lines under the title “Xi Jinping, the man who leads the Chinese Communist Party on a new journey”. The biographers of the agency point out that Xi “has inherited a past of glorious successes but has the courage to innovate, to strengthen the Party” and since he is “a man of action as well as of deep thoughts”, he will succeed.

High officials punished To “revitalize the nation” was launched an anti-corruption campaign that “this year alone it has punished or put under investigation 20 senior officials, including two deputy ministers of state security,” writes the Xinhua, recalling that since 2013 the Disciplinary Commission, the police and the judiciary have mowed down “over 400 ministers, deputy ministers and senior managers”. The biography continues by extolling «11th man marching alongside the people to fulfill the Chinese dream», A statesman who in 2019 took part in over 500 major events« and yet finds the time to swim and keep fit: and so he has the physical stamina to continue his work ». In his mission, the Secretary General “he often visits farms, fishing villages, peasant houses, taverns, supermarkets, factories, laboratories, hospitals, schools, he also inspects pigsties and toilets to see with his own eyes how people live “.

“It won’t be a walk in the park” The leader’s stream of thoughts and works already indicates the next goal: a “modern socialism” by 2035 and finally the construction of “a great, prosperous, renewed, harmonious and beautiful socialist country” by 2049, the first centenary of People’s Republic. It’s a tough job: “It won’t be a walk in the park,” he said Xi, who is 68 today and would be 96 in 2049 (but who knows, Chinese leaders are very long-lived).

Zero Covid There is the pandemic that still threatens China, despite the strict “Zero Covid” policy which imposes a lockdown as soon as an outbreak is identified and has closed the country for almost two years; there is the new economic model that promises “common prosperity” for all Chinese and a new order in a “chaotically grown capitalism”, but in the meantime it has caused a slowdown in the GDP race and burned hundreds of billions on the stock market; there is the new cold war confrontation with the United States; the oath to take back Taiwan. The continuous arrests of executives, behind the motivation of the fight against corruption, also suggest internal plots: two former national security chiefs arrested last month are accused of having tried to “establish centers of power and cliques”. “I will fight for communism for the rest of my life”: with this sentence taken from the oath of loyalty to the Party that Xi likes to remind the executives, the cadres and the 95 million members, the long praise of the

. In the case of Xi it is also a lifetime leadership program.

